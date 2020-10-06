Furnished studio private entrance

Studio 20 sq fully furnished. Short \ long lets. Porta Maggiore well connected.

General Info

Price info 650 euros including utilities
Address Via di Porta Maggiore, 00185 Roma RM, Italy
Email address mnz145@gmail.com
Image Gallery
Furnished studio private entrance - image 1
Furnished studio private entrance - image 2
Furnished studio private entrance - image 3
Furnished studio private entrance - image 4
Furnished studio private entrance - image 5
Furnished studio private entrance - image 6
View on Map

