Furnished studio private entrance
Studio 20 sq fully furnished. Short \ long lets. Porta Maggiore well connected.
General Info
View on Map
Furnished studio private entrance
Via di Porta Maggiore, 00185 Roma RM, Italy
Studio 20 sq fully furnished. Short \ long lets. Porta Maggiore well connected.
Via di Porta Maggiore, 00185 Roma RM, Italy
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
M/T English Speaker - Teacher, Babysitter, Nanny, Household Chores
San Saba - 3 bedroom elegant flat - Available:
member of the Wanted World Wide Ltd network