Furnished 3-bedroom flat with TERRACE and community pool and sauna

Largo Temistocle Solera - Nuovo Salaria area - We have an incredibly spacious and nicely furnished apartment renting in a closed communitycalled "Prato della Signora" for EXPATS ONLY! NON-RESIDENTS ONLY!! The apartment is on the 1st floor of a residential compound with concierge service 24/7. The compound has a beautiful garden area, in-door, olympic-size pool and sauna open all year long, and 4 tennis courts! The apartment is made up of a large entrance, eat-in kitchen with balcony, laundry room, double living room, dining room, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms (one ensuite in the master bedroom), built-in wardrobes everywhere. The flat is renting completely furnished as seen in photographs. The terrace is approx. 150m2 and has deck furniture and canopies. The heating is centralized and so is the hot water. There are A/C units in every room. Security bars on all windows and French doors. The property is available IMMEDIATELY! Monthly rent: €2300 + €750 condominium and heating (PLEASE NOTE - This amount seems high but it covers a lot: concierge service 24/7, gardening maintenance to grounds, pool and tennis courts maintenance which are open all year, cleaning and lighting common areas, elevator maintenance, water consumption and the production of hot water.) LEASE: 3 + 2 in individual's name, NO COMPANY lease! Cedolare secca. For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 WhatsApp or write to: info@immobiliarezanni.com - Real Estate Finder's Fee Separate.