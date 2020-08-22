Furnished 3-bedroom flat with TERRACE and community pool and sauna

Largo Temistocle Solera - Nuovo Salaria area - We have an incredibly spacious and nicely furnished apartment renting in a closed communitycalled "Prato della Signora" for EXPATS ONLY! NON-RESIDENTS ONLY!! The apartment is on the 1st floor of a residential compound with concierge service 24/7. The compound has a beautiful garden area, in-door, olympic-size pool and sauna open all year long, and 4 tennis courts! The apartment is made up of a large entrance, eat-in kitchen with balcony, laundry room, double living room, dining room, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms (one ensuite in the master bedroom), built-in wardrobes everywhere. The flat is renting completely furnished as seen in photographs. The terrace is approx. 150m2 and has deck furniture and canopies. The heating is centralized and so is the hot water. There are A/C units in every room. Security bars on all windows and French doors. The property is available IMMEDIATELY! Monthly rent: €2300 + €750 condominium and heating (PLEASE NOTE - This amount seems high but it covers a lot: concierge service 24/7, gardening maintenance to grounds, pool and tennis courts maintenance which are open all year, cleaning and lighting common areas, elevator maintenance, water consumption and the production of hot water.) LEASE: 3 + 2 in individual's name, NO COMPANY lease! Cedolare secca. For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 WhatsApp or write to: info@immobiliarezanni.com - Real Estate Finder's Fee Separate.

General Info

Price info €2300
Address Largo Temistocle Solera, 00199 Roma RM, Italia
Email address info@immobiliarezanni.com
Image Gallery
1 of 16
Furnished 3-bedroom flat with TERRACE and community pool and sauna - image 1
Furnished 3-bedroom flat with TERRACE and community pool and sauna - image 1
Furnished 3-bedroom flat with TERRACE and community pool and sauna - image 2
Furnished 3-bedroom flat with TERRACE and community pool and sauna - image 2
Furnished 3-bedroom flat with TERRACE and community pool and sauna - image 3
Furnished 3-bedroom flat with TERRACE and community pool and sauna - image 3
Furnished 3-bedroom flat with TERRACE and community pool and sauna - image 4
Furnished 3-bedroom flat with TERRACE and community pool and sauna - image 4
Furnished 3-bedroom flat with TERRACE and community pool and sauna - image 5
Furnished 3-bedroom flat with TERRACE and community pool and sauna - image 5
Furnished 3-bedroom flat with TERRACE and community pool and sauna - image 6
Furnished 3-bedroom flat with TERRACE and community pool and sauna - image 6
Furnished 3-bedroom flat with TERRACE and community pool and sauna - image 7
Furnished 3-bedroom flat with TERRACE and community pool and sauna - image 7
Furnished 3-bedroom flat with TERRACE and community pool and sauna - image 8
Furnished 3-bedroom flat with TERRACE and community pool and sauna - image 8
Furnished 3-bedroom flat with TERRACE and community pool and sauna - image 9
Furnished 3-bedroom flat with TERRACE and community pool and sauna - image 9
Furnished 3-bedroom flat with TERRACE and community pool and sauna - image 10
Furnished 3-bedroom flat with TERRACE and community pool and sauna - image 10
Furnished 3-bedroom flat with TERRACE and community pool and sauna - image 11
Furnished 3-bedroom flat with TERRACE and community pool and sauna - image 11
Furnished 3-bedroom flat with TERRACE and community pool and sauna - image 12
Furnished 3-bedroom flat with TERRACE and community pool and sauna - image 12
Furnished 3-bedroom flat with TERRACE and community pool and sauna - image 13
Furnished 3-bedroom flat with TERRACE and community pool and sauna - image 13
Furnished 3-bedroom flat with TERRACE and community pool and sauna - image 14
Furnished 3-bedroom flat with TERRACE and community pool and sauna - image 14
Furnished 3-bedroom flat with TERRACE and community pool and sauna - image 15
Furnished 3-bedroom flat with TERRACE and community pool and sauna - image 15
Furnished 3-bedroom flat with TERRACE and community pool and sauna - image 16
Furnished 3-bedroom flat with TERRACE and community pool and sauna - image 16
Furnished 3-bedroom flat with TERRACE and community pool and sauna - image 1
Furnished 3-bedroom flat with TERRACE and community pool and sauna - image 2
Furnished 3-bedroom flat with TERRACE and community pool and sauna - image 3
Furnished 3-bedroom flat with TERRACE and community pool and sauna - image 4
Furnished 3-bedroom flat with TERRACE and community pool and sauna - image 5
Furnished 3-bedroom flat with TERRACE and community pool and sauna - image 6
Furnished 3-bedroom flat with TERRACE and community pool and sauna - image 7
Furnished 3-bedroom flat with TERRACE and community pool and sauna - image 8
Furnished 3-bedroom flat with TERRACE and community pool and sauna - image 9
Furnished 3-bedroom flat with TERRACE and community pool and sauna - image 10
Furnished 3-bedroom flat with TERRACE and community pool and sauna - image 11
Furnished 3-bedroom flat with TERRACE and community pool and sauna - image 12
Furnished 3-bedroom flat with TERRACE and community pool and sauna - image 13
Furnished 3-bedroom flat with TERRACE and community pool and sauna - image 14
Furnished 3-bedroom flat with TERRACE and community pool and sauna - image 15
Furnished 3-bedroom flat with TERRACE and community pool and sauna - image 16

View on Map

Furnished 3-bedroom flat with TERRACE and community pool and sauna

Largo Temistocle Solera, 00199 Roma RM, Italia
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
71622
Previous article Experienced EFL Teacher
Next article SUPER Bright 2-bedroom flat near Piazza Navona!

RELATED ARTICLES

Trastevere rooms for Female
Accommodation vacant in town

Trastevere rooms for Female

Elegant furnished 2-bedroom flat in the heart of ROME!
Accommodation vacant in town

Elegant furnished 2-bedroom flat in the heart of ROME!

OSTIA - VIA DELLA PARANZELLA - VERY BRIGHT APARTMENT
Accommodation vacant in town

OSTIA - VIA DELLA PARANZELLA - VERY BRIGHT APARTMENT

Penthouse 400m2 renting in Aventino!
Accommodation vacant in town

Penthouse 400m2 renting in Aventino!

SUPER Bright 2-bedroom flat near Piazza Navona!
Accommodation vacant in town

SUPER Bright 2-bedroom flat near Piazza Navona!

TRASTEVERE STATION/MARCONI/SAN PAOLO - 2 BEDROOMS
Accommodation vacant in town

TRASTEVERE STATION/MARCONI/SAN PAOLO - 2 BEDROOMS

Bright remodeled, 1-bedroom fully furnished flat
Accommodation vacant in town

Bright remodeled, 1-bedroom fully furnished flat

Bright remodeled, 1-bedroom fully furnished flat
Accommodation vacant in town

Bright remodeled, 1-bedroom fully furnished flat

2-bedroom remodeled flat in Historical Center
Accommodation vacant in town

2-bedroom remodeled flat in Historical Center

Looking for apartments for expats!!
Accommodation vacant in town

Looking for apartments for expats!!

Trastevere, 1-bedroom remodeled flat - Available
Accommodation vacant in town

Trastevere, 1-bedroom remodeled flat - Available

Townhouse in ranch just outside GRA -
Accommodation vacant in town

Townhouse in ranch just outside GRA -

Bright, 2-bedroom flat in Ostia
Accommodation vacant in town

Bright, 2-bedroom flat in Ostia

MONTEVERDE - Via Pietro d'Assisi
Accommodation vacant in town

MONTEVERDE - Via Pietro d'Assisi

TRASTEVERE - DESIGNER'S 2-BEDROOM APARTMENT
Accommodation vacant in town

TRASTEVERE - DESIGNER'S 2-BEDROOM APARTMENT