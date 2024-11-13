15.5 C
Classifieds Jobs available in Rome

FULL TIME JOB AS ADMINISTRATIVE AND ACCOUNTING ASSISTANT

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

The head office of a female Catholic Religious Order based in Monteverde, Rome seeks an accounting assistant to join our staff on a full-time basis. As a religious congregation committed to serving the Church in more than 40 countries around the world, the person will play a crucial role in the effective and efficient management of our financial affairs. This role supports the work of the Congregation's General Treasurer and her team. The main duties of the role include administrative support to accountant and General Treasurer by performing clerical tasks such as basic bookkeeping, secretarial and general services.

The ideal candidate should have some experience in accounting preferably in a non-profit or religious organization, with a University Degree in a relevant discipline. Ability to work independently and collaboratively, manage multiple tasks and meet deadlines. Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with a high level of integrity and confidentiality. Candidates should be fluent in Italian and English, written and spoken. Knowledge of Spanish is desirable. All candidates must possess valid documents to work in the EU in Italy.

Interested candidates are invited to submit their resume and cover letter to economato2@rscjroma.org, before November 30, 2024. Please mention the position title, "Accounting Assistant" in the subject line of the email.

