  3. FULL TIME CUSTOMER CARE ASSISTANT FOR TOUR OPERATOR
Jobs vacant

FULL TIME CUSTOMER CARE ASSISTANT FOR TOUR OPERATOR

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Seeking energetic Customer Care agent (remote). Teamplayer, excellent command of English and Italian. Computer skills. Innovative, attention to details and problem solving skills. Fast learner who works independently and is able to multitask & work under pressure. 5 days a week/some weekends. Available immediately. CV & Coverletter to Maureen - europe4kidstours@gmail.com

General Info

Email address europe4kidstours@gmail.com
