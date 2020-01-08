Front desk officer and activities coordinator
Rome based international institute seeks front desk officer and student activities coordinator. Job will include accounting and administrative tasks. Fluency in both English and Italian and IT literacy are essential. The candidate must have a Bachelor/Master's degree, excellent verbal and written communication skills and be familiar with the American education system. Email CVs to inforoma@lorenzodemedici.it
Send an email
Your message has been succesfully sent! Thank You!
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Accountant/administrative assistant at the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Rome
Full description : https://www.norway.no/it/italy/norvegia-ed-italia/Attualita-ed-eventi/Attualita/ambassaden/
Garden apartment renting, at €800 a month. Washing-machine and wifi. Contact: dellascala4@gmail.com.
Massages for tourists studio(vatican museums) or hotel 7/7
sport massage, californian, lomi lomi nui, deep tissue,francesca 3337441093 pl book a.172@hotmail.it
PROFESSIONAL MASSAGE(studio/your place/hotel) Sundays too
back pains, tired, stiffness? try a professional massage 3337441093,( book a.172@hotmail.it)