Front desk officer and activities coordinator

Rome based international institute seeks front desk officer and student activities coordinator. Job will include accounting and administrative tasks. Fluency in both English and Italian and IT literacy are essential. The candidate must have a Bachelor/Master's degree, excellent verbal and written communication skills and be familiar with the American education system. Email CVs to inforoma@lorenzodemedici.it

