Flat for rent

Fully furnished two-room flat with little terrace, with air conditioning and all appliances in Piazza Trilussa to rent.

General Info

Price info €. 1.000
Address Piazza Trilussa, 00153 Roma RM, Italia
Email address pharsi@gmail.com
Flat for rent - image 1
Flat for rent - image 1
Flat for rent - image 2
Flat for rent - image 2
Flat for rent - image 3
Flat for rent - image 3
Flat for rent - image 1
Flat for rent - image 2
Flat for rent - image 3

Flat for rent

Piazza Trilussa, 00153 Roma RM, Italia
