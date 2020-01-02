FLAMINIO - 3 BDRMS APARTMENT

VIA G. PISANELLI (Flaminio) - Prestigious 150 sq mt  apartment in elegant building with porter. 3rd floor with lift, very birght, 3 bedrooms, living room, dining roomn, renovated kitchen, 2 bathrooms, 2 balconies, parquet and decorated tiles floors, stucco on ceilings. centralized heating. Monthly rent 3000 €. Possibility of nearby private garage. Energy Class G.  PROPERTY INTERNATIONAL ROME SERVICES 065743170 info@propertyrome.net www.propertyrome.net

General Info

Price info 3000
Address Via Giuseppe Pisanelli, 00196 Roma RM, Italia
Email address info@propertyrome.net
Image Gallery
1 of 11
FLAMINIO - 3 BDRMS APARTMENT - image 1
FLAMINIO - 3 BDRMS APARTMENT - image 1
FLAMINIO - 3 BDRMS APARTMENT - image 2
FLAMINIO - 3 BDRMS APARTMENT - image 2
FLAMINIO - 3 BDRMS APARTMENT - image 3
FLAMINIO - 3 BDRMS APARTMENT - image 3
FLAMINIO - 3 BDRMS APARTMENT - image 4
FLAMINIO - 3 BDRMS APARTMENT - image 4
FLAMINIO - 3 BDRMS APARTMENT - image 5
FLAMINIO - 3 BDRMS APARTMENT - image 5
FLAMINIO - 3 BDRMS APARTMENT - image 6
FLAMINIO - 3 BDRMS APARTMENT - image 6
FLAMINIO - 3 BDRMS APARTMENT - image 7
FLAMINIO - 3 BDRMS APARTMENT - image 7
FLAMINIO - 3 BDRMS APARTMENT - image 8
FLAMINIO - 3 BDRMS APARTMENT - image 8
FLAMINIO - 3 BDRMS APARTMENT - image 9
FLAMINIO - 3 BDRMS APARTMENT - image 9
FLAMINIO - 3 BDRMS APARTMENT - image 10
FLAMINIO - 3 BDRMS APARTMENT - image 10
FLAMINIO - 3 BDRMS APARTMENT - image 11
FLAMINIO - 3 BDRMS APARTMENT - image 11
FLAMINIO - 3 BDRMS APARTMENT - image 1
FLAMINIO - 3 BDRMS APARTMENT - image 2
FLAMINIO - 3 BDRMS APARTMENT - image 3
FLAMINIO - 3 BDRMS APARTMENT - image 4
FLAMINIO - 3 BDRMS APARTMENT - image 5
FLAMINIO - 3 BDRMS APARTMENT - image 6
FLAMINIO - 3 BDRMS APARTMENT - image 7
FLAMINIO - 3 BDRMS APARTMENT - image 8
FLAMINIO - 3 BDRMS APARTMENT - image 9
FLAMINIO - 3 BDRMS APARTMENT - image 10
FLAMINIO - 3 BDRMS APARTMENT - image 11

View on Map

FLAMINIO - 3 BDRMS APARTMENT

Via Giuseppe Pisanelli, 00196 Roma RM, Italia

RELATED ARTICLES

Splendid villa immersed in the country!
Accommodation vacant in town

Splendid villa immersed in the country!

CLOSE TO INTERNATIONAL SCHOOLS CASSIA AREA
Accommodation vacant in town

CLOSE TO INTERNATIONAL SCHOOLS CASSIA AREA

AURELIA 3 BEDROOMS
Accommodation vacant in town

AURELIA 3 BEDROOMS

LA STORTA - Villa on 2 levels near St. George’s International School
Accommodation vacant in town

LA STORTA - Villa on 2 levels near St. George’s International School

BRAVETTA - APARTMENT WITH TERRACE
Accommodation vacant in town

BRAVETTA - APARTMENT WITH TERRACE

CIRCO MASSIMO VERY LARGE APARTMENT WITH TERRACE
Accommodation vacant in town

CIRCO MASSIMO VERY LARGE APARTMENT WITH TERRACE

HISTORIC CENTRE - POPOLO 2 BEDROOMS
Accommodation vacant in town

HISTORIC CENTRE - POPOLO 2 BEDROOMS

TRASTEVERE 1 BDRM APARTMENT
Accommodation vacant in town

TRASTEVERE 1 BDRM APARTMENT

AMBA ARADAM 2 BDRMS APARTMENT
Accommodation vacant in town

AMBA ARADAM 2 BDRMS APARTMENT

OSTIENSE 6th FLOOR APARTMENT
Accommodation vacant in town

OSTIENSE 6th FLOOR APARTMENT

COLLI PORTUENSI - CLOSE TO AMBRIT SCHOOL
Accommodation vacant in town

COLLI PORTUENSI - CLOSE TO AMBRIT SCHOOL

TRASTEVERE - UNIQUE 1 or 2 BDRMS APARTMENT
Accommodation vacant in town

TRASTEVERE - UNIQUE 1 or 2 BDRMS APARTMENT

PARIOLI GORGEOUS ATTIC
Accommodation vacant in town

PARIOLI GORGEOUS ATTIC

CASAL PALOCCO - Prestigious villa
Accommodation vacant in town

CASAL PALOCCO - Prestigious villa

TRASTEVERE 3 BEDROOM FURNISHED
Accommodation vacant in town

TRASTEVERE 3 BEDROOM FURNISHED