  3. Finance Administrator
Jobs vacant

Finance Administrator

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Congregatio Jesu is hiring a Financial Administrator.

The Financial Administrator supports the General Bursar in her role of responsibility for the financial management of the Generalate and for overseeing financial management within the congregation.

Detailed job description: https://www.congregatiojesu.org/finance-administrator-were-hiring/

General Info

Price info Negociable
Email address genbursar@congjesu.org
