Congregatio Jesu is hiring a Financial Administrator.
The Financial Administrator supports the General Bursar in her role of responsibility for the financial management of the Generalate and for overseeing financial management within the congregation.
Detailed job description: https://www.congregatiojesu.org/finance-administrator-were-hiring/
General Info
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Male living care worker and house keeper