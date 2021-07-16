Experienced Mother Tongue Teacher for Preschool Position 2021 2022 School Year

Experienced mother tongue teacher needed to teach early learners class for the coming school year: 15 hours a week (mornings). International Catholic school provides total immersion in English setting. Please send CV to EnglishTeaching20212022@gmail.com
