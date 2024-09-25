14 C
Classifieds Jobs wanted

Experienced Italian female cook

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

specialised in all kind of Italian dishes with a preference for vegetarian cuisine, totally independent in the kitchen running including shopping, seeks full/part-time occupation as personal/family cook.

Also available for personalised catering for events.

General Info

Email address paolaworker@gmail.com
