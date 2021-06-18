Experienced Host / Property Manager for Airbnb's in Monti District

We are a small established, successful holiday apartment rental company with plans of expansion in the near future. We currently run 7 busy apartments within the Monti / Campo district. We are currently looking for an experienced host / property manager/ to help oversee the operations of these 7 apartments. You will work with a cleaner as your team member.

The suitable candidate should:

- Be presentable and tidy

- English speaking and Italian speaking

- Have a fun and vibrant personality, love meeting new people (you'll be meeting tired but excited tourists arriving from all over the world!)

- Be highly organized and a problem solver (especially maintenance type issues)

- Be a good communicator. Timely in replying to messages and phone calls.

- A handy person that can do small repairs is a bonus

- Be somewhat physically fit as this job requires the person to travel in between apartments and a storage room carrying bed linens and supplies. ( taking a short bus ride in between neighborhoods will be needed)

- Be a person that works well under pressure

- Be a person that can find ways of improving the business during quiet times

Responsibilities include but not limited to:

- Ensuring apartments are clean, sanitized, ready for guests at check in time and conducting inspections after departures

- Greeting and checking in/out guests

- Managing lock boxes

- Arranging airport transportation

- Assist in luggage storage or providing solutions for early arrivals and late departures

- Oversee, organize and schedule cleaning staff

- Manage budget for suppliers, keeping track of costs, etc.

- Responding in a timely manner to guest requests, taking care of apartment issues, ie. plumbing, air conditioning, needing extra towels, etc.

- Being responsive and available to guests in the evening and after hours if need be

- Working closely with booking manager and suppliers

- Assistance in cleaning may be required on super busy days

- Hours are roughly from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm on site with flexible availability (via Whatsapp) in the evening for emergencies and guest requests.

Previous hotel, reception or similar experience is a bonus. A good command of the English and Italian language please.

Please send your CV to: wanderlustholidayroma@gmail.com with the subject line "Experienced Host / Property Manager position"

We thank all applicants however, only those candidates that have submitted a CV with relevant experience will be contacted.

General Info

Price info Compensation is fixed with a contract & incentive program
Address Via Urbana, Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

