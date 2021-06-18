Experienced Host / Property Manager for Airbnb's in Monti District
We are a small established, successful holiday apartment rental company with plans of expansion in the near future. We currently run 7 busy apartments within the Monti / Campo district. We are currently looking for an experienced host / property manager/ to help oversee the operations of these 7 apartments. You will work with a cleaner as your team member.
The suitable candidate should:
- Be presentable and tidy
- English speaking and Italian speaking
- Have a fun and vibrant personality, love meeting new people (you'll be meeting tired but excited tourists arriving from all over the world!)
- Be highly organized and a problem solver (especially maintenance type issues)
- Be a good communicator. Timely in replying to messages and phone calls.
- A handy person that can do small repairs is a bonus
- Be somewhat physically fit as this job requires the person to travel in between apartments and a storage room carrying bed linens and supplies. ( taking a short bus ride in between neighborhoods will be needed)
- Be a person that works well under pressure
- Be a person that can find ways of improving the business during quiet times
Responsibilities include but not limited to:
- Ensuring apartments are clean, sanitized, ready for guests at check in time and conducting inspections after departures
- Greeting and checking in/out guests
- Managing lock boxes
- Arranging airport transportation
- Assist in luggage storage or providing solutions for early arrivals and late departures
- Oversee, organize and schedule cleaning staff
- Manage budget for suppliers, keeping track of costs, etc.
- Responding in a timely manner to guest requests, taking care of apartment issues, ie. plumbing, air conditioning, needing extra towels, etc.
- Being responsive and available to guests in the evening and after hours if need be
- Working closely with booking manager and suppliers
- Assistance in cleaning may be required on super busy days
- Hours are roughly from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm on site with flexible availability (via Whatsapp) in the evening for emergencies and guest requests.
Previous hotel, reception or similar experience is a bonus. A good command of the English and Italian language please.
Please send your CV to: wanderlustholidayroma@gmail.com with the subject line "Experienced Host / Property Manager position"
We thank all applicants however, only those candidates that have submitted a CV with relevant experience will be contacted.
