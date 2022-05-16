Experienced financial sales administrator fluent in both spoken and written English and Italian needed to work from our office next to Circo Massimo in Rome.

The candidate must have a minimum of 3 years experience in financial services, strong relational skills and an understanding of basic accounting principles, MS Word, Excel and CRM systems.

The role involves organising and coordinating complex workflows with clients and partners in multiple jurisdictions for our range of cross border financial planning services.

Salary and bonus structure negotiable depending on experience.

Please send a brief covering letter and your CV to;

recruitment@unityfinancialpartners.com