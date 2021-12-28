Experienced English Mother Tongue Teachers

Catholic School (parificato) in EUR seeks dynamic teachers with CELTA for intensive preschool course and Cambridge Exam Preparation courses. Send CV to englishteaching20212022@gmail.com

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76214
Previous article UMBRIA - farmhouse with pool

RELATED ARTICLES

ENGLISH MOTHER TONGUE TEACHERS WANTED
Jobs vacant

ENGLISH MOTHER TONGUE TEACHERS WANTED

Business Development Representative
Jobs vacant

Business Development Representative

Secondary School Administration Assistant
Jobs vacant

Secondary School Administration Assistant

Hotel Rome seeks part time night porter
Jobs vacant

Hotel Rome seeks part time night porter

One on One Support Assistant - Marymount International School
Jobs vacant

One on One Support Assistant - Marymount International School

QUALIFIED EFL TEACHERS NEEDED
Jobs vacant

QUALIFIED EFL TEACHERS NEEDED

Trinity School - Accademia Linguistica
Jobs vacant

Trinity School - Accademia Linguistica

Seeking Student Aide for immediate start
Jobs vacant

Seeking Student Aide for immediate start

ACCOUNT MANAGER JUNIOR
Jobs vacant

ACCOUNT MANAGER JUNIOR

Full time position at boutique tour company
Jobs vacant

Full time position at boutique tour company

Looking for a bilingual (English-Italian) Nurse
Jobs vacant

Looking for a bilingual (English-Italian) Nurse

Seeking qualified primary school teachers
Jobs vacant

Seeking qualified primary school teachers

University of Notre Dame seeking Assistant to the Director of Finance & Administration
Jobs vacant

University of Notre Dame seeking Assistant to the Director of Finance & Administration

SEARCHING FOR STAR RECRUITER
Jobs vacant

SEARCHING FOR STAR RECRUITER

BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION PROGRAM DIRECTOR
Jobs vacant

BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION PROGRAM DIRECTOR