Experienced EFL Teacher

I am an experienced language teacher with a demonstrated and unique history of working in the international affairs industry. Skilled in Communication, Classroom Management, Conflict Resolution, and Lesson Planning. Strong education professional with a Bachelor of Arts (BA) focused in Secondary Education and Teaching, in addition to years of experience teaching English as a Foreign Language in several different countries. I am looking for a full-time position here in Rome. CV and references available upon request.

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/benjamin-predebon-60145977/

