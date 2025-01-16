9.5 C
Rome (IT)
Thu, 16 January 2025
Italy's news in English
English Jobs available in Rome

ESL TEACHERS

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

FONDAZIONE GOLD MILLENNIUM—GLOBAL LANGUAGES&CULTURE IS LOOKING FOR ESL TEACHERS AND ESL ASSISTANT TEACHERS FOR AFTERNOON COURSES (17.00-19.00)

LOCATION: OSTIA/OSTIA ANTICA (ROME).

English level must be C2, bilingual, native or near native.

Please send CV to

meg.playwithgaby@gmail.com

General Info

Price info 25€ per session
Address Via degli Aldobrandini, 00121 Lido di Ostia RM, Italy
Email address gabrysem@gmail.com

ESL TEACHERS

Via degli Aldobrandini, 00121 Lido di Ostia RM, Italy

