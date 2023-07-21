Play with Gaby- Smart English is currently looking for 2 ESL teachers to cover roles in preschool/nursery and afternoon ESL courses. Must be qualified and preferably acquainted with the Reggio Children Approach.
AREAS: OSTIA-FCO-EUR
SALARY BASED ON EXPERIENCE. Please send CV to info@playwithgaby.it
ESL TEACHER
Ostia, Metropolitan City of Rome Capital, Italy
