Jobs vacant

ESL TEACHER

Date:

Date:

Play with Gaby- Smart English is currently looking for 2 ESL teachers to cover roles in preschool/nursery and afternoon ESL courses. Must be qualified and preferably acquainted with the Reggio Children Approach.

AREAS: OSTIA-FCO-EUR

SALARY BASED ON EXPERIENCE. Please send CV to info@playwithgaby.it

Address Ostia, Metropolitan City of Rome Capital, Italy
Email address info@playwithgaby.it

