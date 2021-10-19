English teaching looking for work

group and private lessons in person or streamed online (roma)

I am from England and offer lessons in english groups or private lessons. I offer conversation lessons to interact and improve your speaking skills.

I prepare you with lessons of grammar, the different rules and different activities to help you remember your lessons better.

I have extensive experience working over 8 years teaching english.

General Info

Price info 8 euro group and private 20 euro
Address Lungotevere Dante, 00146 Roma RM, Italy
Email address mwetherell1@hotmail.co.uk

