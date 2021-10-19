group and private lessons in person or streamed online (roma)
I am from England and offer lessons in english groups or private lessons. I offer conversation lessons to interact and improve your speaking skills.
I prepare you with lessons of grammar, the different rules and different activities to help you remember your lessons better.
I have extensive experience working over 8 years teaching english.
General Info
Price info 8 euro group and private 20 euro
Address Lungotevere Dante, 00146 Roma RM, Italy
Email address mwetherell1@hotmail.co.uk
View on Map
English teaching looking for work
Lungotevere Dante, 00146 Roma RM, Italy
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Since 1995, SAI Programs has been dedicated to providing students with an exceptional cultural and educational experience abroad in Italy. SAI in Rome is currently looking to fill...
Operations and Legal Assistant in Rome
The Multinational Force and Observers, the independent international organization responsible for supervising the implementation of the security provisions of the Egypt-Israel Peac...
BilingualTranslator/Editor/Ghostwriter
Long collaboration with journalists and professionals. I am available for translations/revisions in English , Italian, French, Spanish: literary/technical texts, fast delivery also...
Looking for Tutoring Opportunities
Hello, This is Saurav. A Mechanical major at The University of Rome. I'm looking for opportunities as a high school Maths and Science tutor. I have over 4 years of online tutori...