English teachers needed for Summer projects in Rome from June 14th

We have 1 spot left on our team of international, enthusiastic and passionate MT level teachers ready to give our students an amazing experience this summer. Full-time work from June 14th for 2 , 3 or 4 weeks in Monteverde Rome, and the possibility to extend it 2 more weeks out of Rome. We're full of creative ideas and unique projects and ready to hear from you! You must be available at least June 14th to 25th. Send your CV to hiring@creativeenglish.it