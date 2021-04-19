English Teachers needed for fun Summer Camps in June and July
We're preparing for another exciting summer with our enthusiastic students. We need more MT English teachers for at 2, 4 or 5 weeks of full-time work starting June 14th. Camps with us are full of fun, arty, sporty and creative projects. You must love working with kids! We then have winter contracts available for the new school year. Send your CV to hiring@creativeenglish.it
