English Teachers needed for fun Summer Camps in June and July

We're preparing for another exciting summer with our enthusiastic students. We need more MT English teachers for at 2, 4 or 5 weeks of full-time work starting June 14th. Camps with us are full of fun, arty, sporty and creative projects. You must love working with kids! We then have winter contracts available for the new school year. Send your CV to hiring@creativeenglish.it

General Info

Email address hiring@creativeenglish.it
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
74387
Previous article Cozy 2-bedroom furnished flat in Trastevere

RELATED ARTICLES

Experienced babysitter needed in the Center
Jobs vacant

Experienced babysitter needed in the Center

Science Teaching position at Ambrit International School
Jobs vacant

Science Teaching position at Ambrit International School

Mathematics Teaching position at Ambrit International School
Jobs vacant

Mathematics Teaching position at Ambrit International School

Seeking native speakers: Dutch, French, German, English UK, Nordics (Norwegian, Swedish, Finnish, Danish)
Jobs vacant

Seeking native speakers: Dutch, French, German, English UK, Nordics (Norwegian, Swedish, Finnish, Danish)

Housekeeper required for a Diplomatic residence
Jobs vacant

Housekeeper required for a Diplomatic residence

Primary School Teacher
Jobs vacant

Primary School Teacher

Adjunct lecturers in business, humanities, social sciences, studio art, Italian language
Jobs vacant Schools and colleges

Adjunct lecturers in business, humanities, social sciences, studio art, Italian language

Substitute Teachers Needed
Jobs vacant

Substitute Teachers Needed

Vacancy at Embassy of Ireland
Jobs vacant

Vacancy at Embassy of Ireland

Seeking Babysitter job
Jobs vacant

Seeking Babysitter job

St Gerorge Int Schools is seeking Clerk to the Boards of the Association
Jobs vacant

St Gerorge Int Schools is seeking Clerk to the Boards of the Association

Rome International School is seeking supply teacher
Jobs vacant

Rome International School is seeking supply teacher

Preschool English Teacher
Jobs vacant

Preschool English Teacher

Seeking Teacher of Computer Science
Jobs vacant

Seeking Teacher of Computer Science

St George’s schools seeks Top Hat Stage School Dance Teacher on Saturday Mornings
Jobs vacant

St George’s schools seeks Top Hat Stage School Dance Teacher on Saturday Mornings