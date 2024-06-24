21.9 C
Classifieds Jobs vacant

English teachers needed

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Qualified English native or bilingual teachers are needed for afternoon Cambridge courses for school year 2024-25 .Please call 339 3519552 or write to lookaround2017@outlook.it

General Info

Price info 20€ per hour
Address Via Giuseppe Taverna, 97, 00135 Roma RM, Italia
Email address lookaround2017@outlook.it

English teachers needed

Via Giuseppe Taverna, 97, 00135 Roma RM, Italia

