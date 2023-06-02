23.5 C
Jobs vacant

English Teachers in EUR Roma

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Large, prestigious Catholic school in the EUR neighborhood of Rome seeks English mother-tongue teacher for preschool summer program. The position extends from July 3 -21: Monday to Friday, 8:30 to 12:30 am.

We also seek dynamic staff members to join our team in September for the 2023-2024 academic year: 1) Preschool Physical Education teacher with fluent English for 10+ hours weekly with an IUSM degree or similar, 2) English mother-tongue after-school teacher for 12 hours weekly with CELTA certification.

Candidates must have experience teaching, a European passport or the right to be employed in Italy, and excellent organizational and planning skills. All applicants should send a letter of presentation and your CV to EnglishTeachingEUR@gmail.com

