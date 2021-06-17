ENGLISH TEACHER WANTED FOR SUMMER CAMPS

St. George's Institute, Language School with 2 sites (Piazza Fiume , Esquilino - Via Merulana ) seeks mother tongue English teachers for temporary assignment to teach English in summer camps located in Roccaraso (AQ) Abruzzo and Piraino (ME) Sicily for teenagers who will follow courses during morning and afternoon for Language Cert certification.

Date:

27/06 - 10/07 Piraino

11/07 - 24/07 Roccaraso

Guaranteed transfer , full board accommodation , reimbursement for antigenic test.

Please send us CV (with photo) and cover letter to the attention of Maurizio Tringale

General Info

Address Via Merulana, 272, 00184 Roma RM, Italy
Email address info@stgeorgesinstitute.it

View on Map

