ENGLISH TEACHER WANTED FOR SUMMER CAMPS
St. George's Institute, Language School with 2 sites (Piazza Fiume , Esquilino - Via Merulana ) seeks mother tongue English teachers for temporary assignment to teach English in summer camps located in Roccaraso (AQ) Abruzzo and Piraino (ME) Sicily for teenagers who will follow courses during morning and afternoon for Language Cert certification.
Date:
27/06 - 10/07 Piraino
11/07 - 24/07 Roccaraso
Guaranteed transfer , full board accommodation , reimbursement for antigenic test.
Please send us CV (with photo) and cover letter to the attention of Maurizio Tringale
General Info
View on Map
ENGLISH TEACHER WANTED FOR SUMMER CAMPS
Via Merulana, 272, 00184 Roma RM, Italy
RELATED ARTICLES
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Science-Chemistry Teacher - Middle/High School
Monteverde Vecchio - Large 4-bedroom flat with huge Terrace
Looking for apartments for expats!!