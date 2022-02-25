English Teacher Roma EUR

Wall Street English, the premier provider of English language instruction for individuals and corporate clients around the world is currently looking for a teacher at our school in Roma EUR. Our innovative blended learning method integrates the best of proven learning approaches to provide the most effective English language instruction available for adults.

WSE Teacher Profile

· Hold appropriate professional qualification (CELTA or equivalent TEFL certificate)

· Have at least a Bachelor’s Degree

· Native level or bilingual speaker of English

· Be dynamic and have the ability to inspire

· Be interested in our students and care about their progress

General Info

Address Piazzale Luigi Sturzo 15
Email address thancock@wallstreet.it

View on Map

English Teacher Roma EUR

Piazzale Luigi Sturzo 15

