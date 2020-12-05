ENGLISH TEACHER PROFICIENCY LEVEL (bilingual)
IMMEDIATE START.
School based in Ostia is URGENTLY looking for English teachers to start in January in ACILIA, OSTIA AND OSTIA ANTICA. Experience with children and young learners needed.
Send CV to info@playwithgaby.it
General Info
Price info 400€ (Starting base)
Address Corso Regina Maria Pia, 00122 Roma RM, Italy
Email address info@playwithgaby.it
View on Map
ENGLISH TEACHER PROFICIENCY LEVEL (bilingual)
Corso Regina Maria Pia, 00122 Roma RM, Italy
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
ENGLISH TEACHER PROFICIENCY LEVEL (bilingual)
IMMEDIATE START. School based in Ostia is URGENTLY looking for English teachers to start in January in ACILIA, OSTIA AND OSTIA ANTICA. Experience with children and young learners...
Trastevere - 2-bedroom remodeled, furnished flat
Trastevere - Via Manara - We have a fabulous remodeled apartment in a very quiet street in Trastevere for rent. It is 50m from Piazza San Cosimato where there is a daily market an...
Mother Tongue Russian Teacher/Tutor
Ciao Roma! My name is Alex and I moved to Italy almost two years ago. I have University degree in law and pedagogy. Currently I'm looking for a job as a tutor/teacher of Russian fo...
American seeking full or part time job
American woman seeking employment. Previous experience include; Tourist, home administration, child care, teaching and personal assistant. Willing to travel and to live in. Has val...