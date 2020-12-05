ENGLISH TEACHER PROFICIENCY LEVEL (bilingual)

IMMEDIATE START.

School based in Ostia is URGENTLY looking for English teachers to start in January in ACILIA, OSTIA AND OSTIA ANTICA. Experience with children and young learners needed.

Send CV to info@playwithgaby.it

General Info

Price info 400€ (Starting base)
Address Corso Regina Maria Pia, 00122 Roma RM, Italy
Email address info@playwithgaby.it

ENGLISH TEACHER PROFICIENCY LEVEL (bilingual)

Corso Regina Maria Pia, 00122 Roma RM, Italy
