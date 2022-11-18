18.1 C
Jobs vacant

English Teacher needed Monteverde, 10 - 12 hours per week, afternoons

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

We're looking for an enthusiastic English teacher for afternoon work in Monteverde Vecchio, mostly in person. 10 - 12hours/week guaranteed from now to end of May. Fully supported role with plenty of lesson plans and materials all pre-prepared. We look for energetic and reliable teachers with a genuine love of teaching and the right to work in Italy. Must be available Mon - Thu afternoons from 2:45pm. Send CV to hiring@creativeeenglish.it.

Email address hiring@creativeenglish.it
