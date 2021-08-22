English Teacher looking for work with Adults
British teacher with 10 years experience in Italy of teaching English looking for new clients. Experience with beginners to C2 level of English. I have taught within legal, business and military environments within Italy
RELATED ARTICLES
Latest classifieds
English Teacher looking for work with Adults
British teacher with 10 years experience in Italy of teaching English looking for new clients. Experience with beginners to C2 level of English. I have taught within legal, busines...
Babysitter native english speaking
Friendly, professional couple looking for a babysitter our 6 year old son after school. The schedule will be monday-thursday from 4:30 p.m. -7/7:30 p.m. Start date is sptember 9....
Special Education Needs teacher - Full time
Castelli International School is seeking a qualified and experienced SEN Teacher who has the ability to support pupils with a variety of physical and hands-on activities to approac...
English mother tongue teachers wanted!
Kids&UsRomaEUR is looking for young, motivated, dynamic English teachers to work with children from 1 years old. Please send cv to roma.eur@kidsandus.it