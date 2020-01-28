English teacher qualified , with many years of experience both in General English and Business English, enthusiastic, organized and puncutal, Italian but bilingual, experience with training students for Cambridge certifications (General and BEC) is looking for a position in Rome.
General Info
Address Via Artom 85
English teacher
Via Artom 85
