English Teacher

CELTA Qualified and experienced English/Italian teacher for corporate and private lessons. Preparation for Cambridge exams such as FCE, Flyers, IELTS, IGCSE, etc. Call. 3387165125

General Info

Price info 20 Euros an hour

