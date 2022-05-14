I'm looking for an English teacher for a nursery.
Suitable for children aged 2 and 3 years.
I ask professionalism, love for children and seriousness.
The nursery is in Parioli, Roma.
Thanks
filippo.lione@gmail.com
Send an email
Your message has been succesfully sent! Thank You!
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
International School in the North of Rome is looking for a KS1 teacher (English mother tongue). Two years of experience are required. Please send your cv to: front.office@acornhous...
Learn what happens during labour and delivery, what to know for successful breastfeeding and how to take care of your newborn. This series of six meetings will include information...
My English School Cipro seeks a dynamic English Teacher
MyES is looking for a part-time, qualified (CELTA/TEFL/TESOL), dynamic, passionate, native English Teacher starting in May/June. Training is provided, as well as the chance to be p...
Tour leaders wanted (English and/or Spanish speaking)
You have to be fluent in English and/or Spanish! Do you live in Rome and like to show the city to tourist who visit Rome? You are passionate and know how to tell a story. You are...