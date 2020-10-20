English speaking personal assistant/driver in Rome

I am a 50-years old Italian man based in Rome who has worked for more than 25 years in the hospitality/travel business. I am a reliable and well organized person available as personal assistant and driver.

Antonio

cell. +39.3298511043

antonio@conciergeinrome.com

General Info

Address Via Grosseto 14
Email address antonio@conciergeinrome.com

View on Map

English speaking personal assistant/driver in Rome

Via Grosseto 14

