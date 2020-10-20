English speaking personal assistant/driver in Rome
I am a 50-years old Italian man based in Rome who has worked for more than 25 years in the hospitality/travel business. I am a reliable and well organized person available as personal assistant and driver.
Antonio
cell. +39.3298511043
antonio@conciergeinrome.com
General Info
Address Via Grosseto 14
Email address antonio@conciergeinrome.com
View on Map
English speaking personal assistant/driver in Rome
Via Grosseto 14
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
English professional seeking work editing, copy checking administration roles
Having recently moved to Rome with my family and am looking for work. I can copy write/check /edit documents in English such as restaurant menus, C.Vs, creative writing pieces, mar...
Experienced English/Italian mother tongue woman is looking for a babysitting and/or tutoring job. I'm extremely patient and have excellent communication skills/know how with childr...
Affittasi stanza - Room for rent
Affittasi a non residenti minimo un mese stanza matrimoniale uso singola Mazzini vicino Metro Lepanto doppi servizi cucina balcone in palazzo d'epoca con portiere € 500,00 spese...
Spanish Steps 1-bedroom flat with SPECTACULAR TERRACE!!
Spanish Steps - We have a cozy and fully furnished apartment with an INCREDIBLE and HUGE terrace right in front of the Spanish Steps with a breathtaking view of the Trinità dei Mon...