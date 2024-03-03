English Speaking Data Analyst with International Focus

Are you in search of a highly versatile, motivated, English speaking data analyst to elevate your team's performance? Look no further! Educated in Rome and the United States, with a robust background in consulting, freelance work, and start-up environments, I bring a unique blend of skills and experiences that set me apart.

Key Competencies:

Analytical Expertise: Proven track record in leveraging data to extract meaningful insights, driving an informed decision-making processes.

International Perspective: Dedicated to navigating the complexities of cross-cultural business dynamics, with an understanding of diverse cultural and market nuances.

Consultative Approach: Demonstrated ability to collaborate seamlessly across teams, providing valuable insights and contributing to strategic initiatives.

Entrepreneurial Spirit: Experience in start-up environments, showcasing adaptability, resilience, and a solution-oriented mindset.

Efficiency and Profitability: Driven to enhance team efficiency and contribute to profitability by optimizing processes and identifying growth opportunities.

Creativity in Solutions: A passion for developing creative and innovative solutions to complex challenges, ensuring a competitive edge in the market.

What I Bring:

Proactive Problem Solver: Thrives in dynamic settings, adept at identifying and resolving challenges before they impact overall performance.

Global Network: Established connections within the international business community, facilitating effective cross-border collaborations.

Tech Proficiency: Advanced skills in data analysis tools and technologies (R, Tableau, Python, Excel, etc), ensuring accurate and impactful data-driven solutions.

Collaborative Leadership: Excels in a leadership role by fostering a collaborative and inclusive work environment, motivating teams to achieve and exceed objectives.

Language Skills: Native English speaker, Italian B2, Spanish A2

Ideal Role:

Seeking a challenging position where I can leverage my international perspective and analytical prowess to contribute significantly to the team. Open to roles that encourage creativity, innovation, and a commitment to fostering positive team dynamics.

If you are searching for a dedicated data analyst with a global mindset and a passion for driving success in international ventures, I am eager to bring my skills to your organization. Let's build something extraordinary together!