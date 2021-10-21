Bilingual kindergarten in the north of Rome, La casetta dei pulcini, seeks a mothertongue English teacher or a bilingual one with a good level of Italian. Full-time job, 8 hours a day, Monday to Friday.
Please send your Cv to: info@lacasettadeipulcini.it
General Info
Address Vicolo Di Grottarossa 129
Email address info@lacasettadeipulcini.it
View on Map
English mothertongue teachers
Vicolo Di Grottarossa 129
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest news
Latest classifieds
English babysitter, kindergarten teacher, private tutor etc
Good day , I have completed my masters and I am looking for part time job as babysitter or English kindergarten teacher or other opportunities with (Regular contract) I have one...
is urgently recruiting qualified native English speaking EFL teachers and/or Math teacher/tutor for SAT for full time position in-school/state schools and in company. Lucrative m...
2-room flat near the Roman Forum
via del Velabro - We have the most delightful and completely remodeled 136m2 property on the 1st floor renting to referenced individuals. The apartment has parquet floors and a ch...
Very bright 3-bedroom furnished flat in Monteverde Vecchio
MONTEVERDE VECCHIO - Via Ottavilla - We have an ecceptionally bright apartmenton the 3rd floor of an elegant building in Monteverde Vecchio!! It is just steps away from Rome's larg...