English mothertongue teachers

Bilingual kindergarten in the north of Rome, La casetta dei pulcini, seeks a mothertongue English teacher or a bilingual one with a good level of Italian. Full-time job, 8 hours a day, Monday to Friday.

Please send your Cv to: info@lacasettadeipulcini.it

General Info

Address Vicolo Di Grottarossa 129
Email address info@lacasettadeipulcini.it

