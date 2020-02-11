English mother tongue/bilingual teachers

Looking for committed teachers to teach young learners. Must be willing to teach in various areas of Rome as well as X Municipio Rome. Free teacher training and remuneration based on experience. Pleasè send cv at info@playwithgaby.it. Please only apply if mother tongue or truly bilingual!

General Info

Address Corso Regina Maria Pia, 00122 Lido di Ostia RM, Italy
Email address info@playwithgaby.it

View on Map

English mother tongue/bilingual teachers

Corso Regina Maria Pia, 00122 Lido di Ostia RM, Italy
