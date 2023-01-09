12.9 C
Jobs vacant

ENGLISH MOTHER TONGUE TEACHERS WANTED

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

ESTABLISHED LANGUAGE SCHOOL

in Rome seeks motivated mother tongue EFL teachers for children and adults. Guaranteed hours available. Please send CV to americanacademicgroup@gmail.com

Address Via Ovidio, 20, 00193 Roma RM, Italia

