English Mother-Tongue Teachers in EUR

Large prestigious Catholic School in EUR neighborhood of Rome seeks mother-tongue English teachers for English Second Language Progam (English and Science), school year 2022-2023: Preschool, Primary, and Middle School. Successful candidates will be: CELTA qualified with classroom experience. Please send your CV to: EnglishTeachingEUR@gmail.com

General Info

Email address EnglishTeachingEUR@gmail.com
