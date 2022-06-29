English Mother-Tongue Teachers in EUR
Large prestigious Catholic School in EUR neighborhood of Rome seeks mother-tongue English teachers for English Second Language Progam (English and Science), school year 2022-2023: Preschool, Primary, and Middle School. Successful candidates will be: CELTA qualified with classroom experience. Please send your CV to: EnglishTeachingEUR@gmail.com
General Info
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
English Mother-Tongue Teachers in EUR
Large prestigious Catholic School in EUR neighborhood of Rome seeks mother-tongue English teachers for English Second Language Progam (English and Science), school year 2022-2023:...
Italian Teacher for Elementary - Marymount International School
Marymount International School is seeking a part time (80%) Italian teacher for the Elementary School’s Italian as a Second Language program. August 2022 start. Qualified native It...
Consultant for (Religious) Conference Centre
The head office of a female Catholic Religious Congregation seeks a consultant for a fixed period contract. The consultant will be responsible for supporting the planning and deve...
BilingualTranslator/Editor/Ghostwriter
Long collaboration with journalists and professionals. I am available for translations/revisions in English , Italian, French, Spanish: literary/technical texts, fast delivery also...