We are a bilingual pre-school in ROME. We are urgently looking for an English mother-tongue or bilingual teacher (level: C2) full time from Monday to Friday. Experience is a must. Immediate start.
The right candidate should send a CV which includes telephone number via mail. Must be resident in Rome.
ENGLISH MOTHER TONGUE TEACHER FOR A PRE-SCHOOL IN ROME
Via della Mendola, 288, 00135 Roma RM, Italia
