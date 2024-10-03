22.6 C
Thu, 03 October 2024
Italy's news in English
Classifieds Jobs wanted

English Mother Tongue

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

English Mother Tongue seeks work in and around Rome-

My Italian is not the best but still learning.

I have experience in Customer Service. also a qualified English Teacher ( 10 years experience, TEFL)

and much more.

If you have anything feel free to contact me.

Thank you for your time.

