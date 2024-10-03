English Mother Tongue seeks work in and around Rome-
My Italian is not the best but still learning.
I have experience in Customer Service. also a qualified English Teacher ( 10 years experience, TEFL)
and much more.
If you have anything feel free to contact me.
Thank you for your time.
