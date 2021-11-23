English Language Teacher

We are looking for passionate and responsible teachers with experience teaching English to young children and teenagers (from 6 to 14 years old) and with experience preparing certificates (Trinity and Cambridge exams).

Address Viale Giuseppe Mazzini 112
Email address roma@kidsandus.it

