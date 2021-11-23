We are looking for passionate and responsible teachers with experience teaching English to young children and teenagers (from 6 to 14 years old) and with experience preparing certificates (Trinity and Cambridge exams).
General Info
Address Viale Giuseppe Mazzini 112
Email address roma@kidsandus.it
View on Map
English Language Teacher
Viale Giuseppe Mazzini 112
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
We are searching for a Recruiter to attract viable candidates, screen and interview prospects and ultimately hire great employees with the guidance of the department managers and c...
Web designer and webmaster available in Rome
Websites new ones and restyling, always using mobile responsive design. Blog in WordPress by request. Please find in attached images some example of my works. Also available for sm...
Video editing, motion graphics, titles to your favorite videos. Do not hesitate to contact me for more information. Feel free to call me or drop me a line at 328.21.36.478. Thanks...
Hello! I was wondering if there is a girl or young woman in Rome who would like to take a walk in the city, get a coffee or drink a glass of red wine or fresh beer, chatting a litt...