Marymount International School is seeking a full-time English Language Learning Teacher. A fixed-term contract is offered, and the start date is August 17th. Qualified mother tongue English speakers are asked to visit the School's website https://www.marymountrome.com/about/employment to download the Recruitment Form and send it to vmingazzini@marymountrome.com
English Language Learning Teacher
