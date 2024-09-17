17.9 C
Tue, 17 September 2024
Classifieds Jobs vacant

English Kindergarten Teachers

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Looking for creative, dynamic qualified English teacher for kindergarten children ages 3 to 5. Starting October. Applicants must possess relevant qualification, be native speaker or equivalent level of English. Morning availability. Min 15 Fixed hours per week. Line A underground. Send your CV to coordinators1@trinityschool.it.

General Info

Address Via dei Mille 35

View on Map

English Kindergarten Teachers

Via dei Mille 35

FiR 320 x 480 H3

