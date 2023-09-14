27.1 C
Jobs vacant

English Kindergarten Teachers

Wanted in Rome

Date:

Looking for creative, qualified English teachers for kindergarten children ages 3 to 5. Applicants must possess relevant qualification, be native speaker or equivalent level of English. Morning availability. Fixed hours per week. Near Line A underground. Send your CV to coordinators1@trinityschool.it.

General Info

Email address coordinators1@trinityschool.it
Mater Dei H3 - 320x480

