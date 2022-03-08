English kindergarden teacher

“La casetta dei pulcini” bilingual kindergarden in Grottarossa area is looking for a mothertongue or bilingual teacher (with an intermediate level of italian) to start immediately.

Full time/part time, Monday to Friday.

Experience with 3-6 yrs old required. Preferably with a personal car/vehicle to get to the school.

General Info

Address Vicolo Di Grottarossa 129
Email address info@lacasettadeipulcini.it

English kindergarden teacher

Vicolo Di Grottarossa 129

