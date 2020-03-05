English/ French teacher

I am Fabiola Nyinawumwami , Rwandan by nationality, 21 years old and I'm a Catholic by religion . I am doing my bachelor degree at Tor vergata università of Rome in Engineering Science. I have IELTS certificate with the best score.Am able to build trust relationships with students in order to create a safe , positive and productive learning environment. Am able to engage and motivate students to learn a new language and I love teaching more especially am patient and kind to babies.
General Info
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Bilingue:Traduzioni e lezioni di Inglese ed Italiano
Bilingue, impartisco lezioni di inglese ed italiano. Eseguo traduzioni tecniche e letterarie in inglese, italiano, francese e spagnolo. Consegna veloce anche festivi. Bilingual t...
English Mother Tongue Pre-School/Primary School Teacher
English lady. Qualified and experienced pre-school and primary school Teacher. Great rapport with children and excellent track record. Kind, patient, fun. Available September, 2...
Garden apartment renting, at €750 a month. Washing-machine and wifi. Contact: dellascala4@gmail.com.
Mother tongue English teachers wanted
We are seeking mother tongue English speakers to teach adults and/or children, days & evenings, full- or part-time. Flexible schedules. No experience required - training is provide...