English/ French teacher

I am Fabiola Nyinawumwami , Rwandan by nationality, 21 years old and I'm a Catholic by religion . I am doing my bachelor degree at Tor vergata università of Rome in Engineering Science. I have IELTS certificate with the best score.Am able to build trust relationships with students in order to create a safe , positive and productive learning environment. Am able to engage and motivate students to learn a new language and I love teaching more especially am patient and kind to babies.