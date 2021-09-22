English babysitter, kindergarten teacher, private tutor etc
Good day , I am from India and living in Rome since 3 years, recently I have completed my masters and I am looking for part time job as babysitter or English kindergarten teacher or other opportunities with (Regular contract) I have one year experience as English kindergarten teacher in asilo Nido and babysitter as well! Do not hesitate to contact me directly, if any vacancies available! I live in largo prenestina, (non autonumita)Have a nice day!
Thanks and regards
General Info
Price info 12
Send an email
Your message has been succesfully sent! Thank You!
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Afternoon work for English teacher immediate start
We're looking for an enthusiastic MT English teacher to join our school in Monteverde Vecchio. We offer 15-18 hours of afternoon lessons weekly (Monday to Friday) onsite and online...
English Teachers for Early Years, Primary and Middle School
International School based in Grottaferrata (RM) is seeking qualified mother tongue English teachers and teaching assistants for the current accademic year for the following: nurse...
Experienced English Teachers Needed
Seeking results-driven teachers passionate about teaching. An ideal candidate will be a native English speaker with a university degree, certification (ex. TEFL/CELTA), relevant te...
Seeking waiter for Museum caffeteria. 3 or 4 shifts a week. Time table to agree. If interested please fill in the form below.