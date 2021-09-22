English babysitter, kindergarten teacher, private tutor etc

Good day , I am from India and living in Rome since 3 years, recently I have completed my masters and I am looking for part time job as babysitter or English kindergarten teacher or other opportunities with (Regular contract) I have one year experience as English kindergarten teacher in asilo Nido and babysitter as well! Do not hesitate to contact me directly, if any vacancies available! I live in largo prenestina, (non autonumita)Have a nice day!

Thanks and regards

General Info

Price info 12

