English and Spanish Aupair

I am Laura, I am 28 and I am from Barcelona, Spain. I am an elementary English teacher. I have been teaching English for 6 years. I can speak Spanish, English and Italian fluently.

I was an aupair in Rome for a year and I have a great experience. I have a large experience taking care and teaching children.

I am looking for a family in Rome from September or later.

Thank you!

RELATED ARTICLES

Part time dance/creative movement teacher in EC
Jobs wanted

Part time dance/creative movement teacher in EC

Creative freelancer/libero professionista creativo
Jobs wanted

Creative freelancer/libero professionista creativo

Multilingual Guy looks for Interesting Work
Jobs wanted

Multilingual Guy looks for Interesting Work

Looking for an opportunity in events / film / media production or English language support
Jobs wanted

Looking for an opportunity in events / film / media production or English language support

Babysitter
Jobs wanted

Babysitter

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday
Jobs wanted

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday

English Tutor/homework and child assistance
Jobs wanted

English Tutor/homework and child assistance

Mother Tongue English Teacher/Tutor
Jobs wanted

Mother Tongue English Teacher/Tutor

Private Chef
Services Jobs wanted

Private Chef

Dog sitter in Rome
Jobs wanted

Dog sitter in Rome

Excellent English Speaker/Dog Walker-Sitter/Household Jobs
Jobs wanted

Excellent English Speaker/Dog Walker-Sitter/Household Jobs

Mothertongue English Babysitter
Jobs wanted

Mothertongue English Babysitter

English speaking baby
Jobs wanted

English speaking baby

Multilingual Translator/Editor
Jobs wanted

Multilingual Translator/Editor

Baby sitter/colf
Jobs wanted

Baby sitter/colf