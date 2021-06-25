English and Spanish Aupair

I am Laura, I am 28 and I am from Barcelona, Spain. I am an elementary English teacher. I have been teaching English for 6 years. I can speak Spanish, English and Italian fluently.
I was an aupair in Rome for a year and I have a great experience. I have a large experience taking care and teaching children.
I am looking for a family in Rome from September or later.
Thank you!
