English and IB tutor

I am an Exeter University student looking to tutor students studying the IB in English and Spanish or those who need help preparing their Extended Essay. I also would like to work with students who want to improve their English language skills. Please feel free to contact me on charlie.smerdon@gmail.com.

General Info

Price info 15 Euros an hour

RELATED ARTICLES

I am Available as English speaking babysitter also english kindergarten teacher etc
Jobs wanted

I am Available as English speaking babysitter also english kindergarten teacher etc

English and Spanish Aupair
Jobs wanted

English and Spanish Aupair

Part time dance/creative movement teacher in EC
Jobs wanted

Part time dance/creative movement teacher in EC

Creative freelancer/libero professionista creativo
Jobs wanted

Creative freelancer/libero professionista creativo

Multilingual Guy looks for Interesting Work
Jobs wanted

Multilingual Guy looks for Interesting Work

Looking for an opportunity in events / film / media production or English language support
Jobs wanted

Looking for an opportunity in events / film / media production or English language support

Babysitter
Jobs wanted

Babysitter

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday
Jobs wanted

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday

English Tutor/homework and child assistance
Jobs wanted

English Tutor/homework and child assistance

Mother Tongue English Teacher/Tutor
Jobs wanted

Mother Tongue English Teacher/Tutor

Private Chef
Services Jobs wanted

Private Chef

Dog sitter in Rome
Jobs wanted

Dog sitter in Rome

Excellent English Speaker/Dog Walker-Sitter/Household Jobs
Jobs wanted

Excellent English Speaker/Dog Walker-Sitter/Household Jobs

Mothertongue English Babysitter
Jobs wanted

Mothertongue English Babysitter

English speaking baby
Jobs wanted

English speaking baby