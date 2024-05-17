Energetic, family friendly StoryTeller and History Lover Rome

Are you a perfectly English speaking , interactive story teller? You love to work with people, are energetic and love History? You live in Rome and have immediate availability to train with our staff. 2-4 hours a day, maybe more. Please send your resume and cover letter explaining why you believe you may be a good fit for our team. Thank you.
