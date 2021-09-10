Elementary School Monitor - Marymount International School

Marymount International School is seeking part-time monitors for the Elementary School, with immediate start date.

Fluent English speakers are invited to visit the School's website www.marymountrome.com to download the Application Form and send through to recruitment@marymountrome.com .
