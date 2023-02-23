14.9 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 24 February 2023
Italy's news in English
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Elegant 4-bedroom apartment near Villa Torlonia
Classifieds Accommodation vacant in town

Elegant 4-bedroom apartment near Villa Torlonia

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Viale di Villa Massimo - (pls bear in mind the flat has been rented as an office right now. It will be rented as a home and the owners will add a kitchen) We have a spectacular and elegant apartment renting in viale di Villa Massimo. The apartment is in between the beautiful park Villa Torlonia and Piazza Bologna where you have shops, snack bars, gelaterie, restaurants, stores and the Metro B - Bologna stop. The apartment is very spacious and the 230m2 are made up of: a very large and elegant entrance which is a room itself, a living room and dining room separated by sliding glass doors. A fully furnished kitchen will be added before it is rented out. There is a bedroom and bathroom near the kitchen with its own entrance door. On the other side of the apartment there are 3 bedrooms and a large bathroom which will have a new shower added (right now there is no shower or tub). There is a built-in wardrobe in one of the hallways. The apartment has absolutely gorgeous marble floors in the entrance and has marble frames around the antique wooden doors. There is a stunning parquet floor in the living room and dining room. The ceilings are very high and in the foyer, living and dining rooms they are decorative. From the living room, you can access a very spacious balcony from where you have a nice view of the ground floor apartment and the park on the other side of the street. It really is an amazing property. AVAILABLE: July 2023. Monthly rent: €4000 + €200 condominium. The heating is condominium and paid according to consumption. Contract: 3+2 canone concordato in an individual's name. For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 or via email: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Real Estate Agency Fee Separate.

https://www.immobiliare.it/agenzie-immobiliari/168346/zanni-roma/

General Info

Price info €4000 + €200 condominium
Address Viale di Villa Massimo, 00161 Roma RM, Italia
Email address info@immobiliarezanni.com
Image Gallery
1 of 16
Elegant 4-bedroom apartment near Villa Torlonia - image 1
Elegant 4-bedroom apartment near Villa Torlonia - image 1
Elegant 4-bedroom apartment near Villa Torlonia - image 2
Elegant 4-bedroom apartment near Villa Torlonia - image 2
Elegant 4-bedroom apartment near Villa Torlonia - image 3
Elegant 4-bedroom apartment near Villa Torlonia - image 3
Elegant 4-bedroom apartment near Villa Torlonia - image 4
Elegant 4-bedroom apartment near Villa Torlonia - image 4
Elegant 4-bedroom apartment near Villa Torlonia - image 5
Elegant 4-bedroom apartment near Villa Torlonia - image 5
Elegant 4-bedroom apartment near Villa Torlonia - image 6
Elegant 4-bedroom apartment near Villa Torlonia - image 6
Elegant 4-bedroom apartment near Villa Torlonia - image 7
Elegant 4-bedroom apartment near Villa Torlonia - image 7
Elegant 4-bedroom apartment near Villa Torlonia - image 8
Elegant 4-bedroom apartment near Villa Torlonia - image 8
Elegant 4-bedroom apartment near Villa Torlonia - image 9
Elegant 4-bedroom apartment near Villa Torlonia - image 9
Elegant 4-bedroom apartment near Villa Torlonia - image 10
Elegant 4-bedroom apartment near Villa Torlonia - image 10
Elegant 4-bedroom apartment near Villa Torlonia - image 11
Elegant 4-bedroom apartment near Villa Torlonia - image 11
Elegant 4-bedroom apartment near Villa Torlonia - image 12
Elegant 4-bedroom apartment near Villa Torlonia - image 12
Elegant 4-bedroom apartment near Villa Torlonia - image 13
Elegant 4-bedroom apartment near Villa Torlonia - image 13
Elegant 4-bedroom apartment near Villa Torlonia - image 14
Elegant 4-bedroom apartment near Villa Torlonia - image 14
Elegant 4-bedroom apartment near Villa Torlonia - image 15
Elegant 4-bedroom apartment near Villa Torlonia - image 15
Elegant 4-bedroom apartment near Villa Torlonia - image 16
Elegant 4-bedroom apartment near Villa Torlonia - image 16
Elegant 4-bedroom apartment near Villa Torlonia - image 1
Elegant 4-bedroom apartment near Villa Torlonia - image 2
Elegant 4-bedroom apartment near Villa Torlonia - image 3
Elegant 4-bedroom apartment near Villa Torlonia - image 4
Elegant 4-bedroom apartment near Villa Torlonia - image 5
Elegant 4-bedroom apartment near Villa Torlonia - image 6
Elegant 4-bedroom apartment near Villa Torlonia - image 7
Elegant 4-bedroom apartment near Villa Torlonia - image 8
Elegant 4-bedroom apartment near Villa Torlonia - image 9
Elegant 4-bedroom apartment near Villa Torlonia - image 10
Elegant 4-bedroom apartment near Villa Torlonia - image 11
Elegant 4-bedroom apartment near Villa Torlonia - image 12
Elegant 4-bedroom apartment near Villa Torlonia - image 13
Elegant 4-bedroom apartment near Villa Torlonia - image 14
Elegant 4-bedroom apartment near Villa Torlonia - image 15
Elegant 4-bedroom apartment near Villa Torlonia - image 16

View on Map

Elegant 4-bedroom apartment near Villa Torlonia

Viale di Villa Massimo, 00161 Roma RM, Italia

Roccoforte 724x450
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
JCU 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Roccoforte #2 1400x360

More like this
Related

Accommodation vacant in town

3-bedroom remodeled flat with terrace near IFAD

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted Lessons Accommodation vacant in town Jobs vacant Schools and colleges

Cercasi famiglie ospitanti per studenti statunitensi

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town

Trastevere Luxury 2-Bedroom Apartment

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town

Parioli/Flaminio charming bright 3-bedroom

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town

Penthouse with terrace Fleming

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town Holiday Accommodation

Seahouse in Capalbio for rent

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town

Delicious Mini-Apartment in Monti

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town Accommodation vacant out of town Property for sale out of town

Venice timesharing property

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -