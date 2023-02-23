Elegant 4-bedroom apartment near Villa Torlonia

Viale di Villa Massimo - (pls bear in mind the flat has been rented as an office right now. It will be rented as a home and the owners will add a kitchen) We have a spectacular and elegant apartment renting in viale di Villa Massimo. The apartment is in between the beautiful park Villa Torlonia and Piazza Bologna where you have shops, snack bars, gelaterie, restaurants, stores and the Metro B - Bologna stop. The apartment is very spacious and the 230m2 are made up of: a very large and elegant entrance which is a room itself, a living room and dining room separated by sliding glass doors. A fully furnished kitchen will be added before it is rented out. There is a bedroom and bathroom near the kitchen with its own entrance door. On the other side of the apartment there are 3 bedrooms and a large bathroom which will have a new shower added (right now there is no shower or tub). There is a built-in wardrobe in one of the hallways. The apartment has absolutely gorgeous marble floors in the entrance and has marble frames around the antique wooden doors. There is a stunning parquet floor in the living room and dining room. The ceilings are very high and in the foyer, living and dining rooms they are decorative. From the living room, you can access a very spacious balcony from where you have a nice view of the ground floor apartment and the park on the other side of the street. It really is an amazing property. AVAILABLE: July 2023. Monthly rent: €4000 + €200 condominium. The heating is condominium and paid according to consumption. Contract: 3+2 canone concordato in an individual's name. For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 or via email: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Real Estate Agency Fee Separate.

