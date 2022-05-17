EFL TEACHERS NEEDED!

English language service based in Rome is urgently looking for:

1.Qualified EFL teacher for a preschool in Ostia to carry out a bilingual project together with an Italian teacher. (16 hrs a week, regular state contract). Salary based on experience.

1. Qualified EFL teachers for afternoon courses in Ostia with children, juniors, teens and adults. Salary based on experience.

If interested please send cv to info@playwithgaby.it