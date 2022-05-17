EFL TEACHERS NEEDED!

English language service based in Rome is urgently looking for:

1.Qualified EFL teacher for a preschool in Ostia to carry out a bilingual project together with an Italian teacher. (16 hrs a week, regular state contract). Salary based on experience.

1. Qualified EFL teachers for afternoon courses in Ostia with children, juniors, teens and adults. Salary based on experience.

If interested please send cv to info@playwithgaby.it

General Info

Address Ostia, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
Email address info@playwithgaby.it

View on Map

Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985.
